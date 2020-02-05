Police: Dover man arrested in 2019 DUI manslaughter in Fort Myers

A Dover man has been arrested in a 2019 crash in Fort Myers that killed one person and two small dogs, police said.

The suspect, Adam Thomas Walker, 38, faces charges of one count of DUI Manslaughter, two counts of DUI Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of DUI With Property Damage.

According to the Fort Myers Police Dept. press release, the suspect was arrested after an “extensive” seven-month investigation into a crash that occurred at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Colonial Blvd. on July 19, 2019, around 2:35 a.m.

John J. Green, 44, who was the passenger in a Ford F-150, died from his injuries in the crash. His brother, Christopher Green, was in critical condition.

Writer: Michael Mora

