Police: Teen involved in a shooting in Fort Myers

The Fort Myers Police Dept. confirms that a teenager was involved in a shooting on Wednesday evening at the Sabal Palm Apartments.

A family told WINK News a 14-year-old was shot and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Right now, the entire neighborhood is blocked off. Flashing lights are filling the street along MLK Jr. Blvd. and just east of Veronica Shoemaker Blvd.

While FMPD said a juvenile was involved, it would not clarify who was shot or who pulled the trigger. FMPD did say nobody died and charges may not be filed in this case.

Reporter: Justin Kase



