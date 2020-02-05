New technology in jails allow law enforcement to better identify inmates

Hendry County Sheriff’s Office is using new technologies to better serve and protect its citizens with the first of state safety upgrades.

HCSO says this technology is the first of its kind that will be able to accurately identify an inmate in seconds.

It’s called the Iris Biometric Identification System and it will be used in Hendry County Jail to provide faster and more accurate identification of offenders.

The IBS system works by scanning an inmate and capturing the unique features in the eye and compare it to those who are already in the system.

HCSO says the system will be more accurate than fingerprinting, which is what they were using.

“We get a lot of people that come in for fingerprints that are unable to be printed because of the anomalies or what have you with their fingerprint, so they cannot be fingerprinted. This iris system is totally different there are really no mistakes,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden.

The sheriff’s office also plans to use a new background check system called Access.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

