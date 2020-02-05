New Florida bill would set rules on converting water we use into something drinkable

Whether we are washing dishes or watering the lawn, we all use water and many of us try our best not to waste the limited resource.

Now, a Florida bill plans to set the rules on converting the water we use into something drinkable.

Could you ever imagine drinking the sprinkle of water designed to keep our grass green? Reclaimed water has many redeeming qualities: the price, it’s environmentally beneficial and plays a critical role in meeting our water supply needs.

“Water is a valuable commodity,” said Forest Lake Townhomes HOA President Jim Fraser.

As Fraser will tell you, reclaimed water saves the green in neighbors’ pockets and yards.

“The grass is looking real good,” he said.

With water conservation in mind, a bill in the Florida legislature lays out guidelines for reclaimed water—something FGCU’s Dr. Tom Missimer believes is important for Floridians.

“It bans the discharge of domestic wastewater, treated wastewater into streams and rivers, which reduces nutrient loading, which will actually help reduce algal blooms,” Missimer said. “It also allows the direct reuse of wastewater for public supply, I mean after it’s completely treated.”

Missimer says it boosts our options for water supply.

“We have an increasing population, we have increasing sea levels, we have more challenges for use of freshwater,” he said.

As more people move to Florida, more hands are on deck to conserve our water.

Florida Senator Ben Albritton, who represents DeSoto, Charlotte, Glades and a part of Lee County, introduced the bill. It’s currently in the Florida Senate Chamber.

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know