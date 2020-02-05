My Affordable Roof owner and former employee arrested

On Tuesday, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigators in Alabama arrested John David Boggs, 45, of Louisville, KY and Amanda Christine Lairsey, 32, of Spring Hill, TN for five counts of Theft of Property 1st, respectively.

The two were arrested in connection with a multi-state crime ring related to fraud and theft, according to authorities.

While operating in Florida, among other states, the Kentucky based business also set up shop in Cullman, AL after a hail storm in 2018.

Investigators said in a press release that estimated losses could exceed one million dollars when combining the victims in at least five states, including Florida.

MORE: Read the press release from Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

They add that Boggs is in debt after purchasing a fishing yacht, leasing a private aircraft and buying homes in Florida.

Lairsey told WINK in an email:

I am not an owner of David Boggs, LLC, the company Mr. Boggs operated in Alabama under the brand My Affordable Roof. I’ve never been an owner of this company. Unfortunately, since the criminal proceedings are still underway, I cannot say more at this time, but I have faith that the system will work as it should and I will be acquitted of these crimes.

Boggs did not respond to our request for comment.

My Affordable Roof’s history in Southwest Florida

My Affordable Roof set up shop in Florida after Hurricane Irma hit.

WINK News first investigated the business more than a year ago after getting multiple complaints from viewers, who said they paid large deposits for incomplete jobs.

While some customers were made whole, others were not satisfied with their outcome.

My Affordable Roof’s Florida roofer, Chris Dutruch, has since relinquished his state license. The business also filed for bankruptcy in August 2019.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office says “Since January 2017, we have received 34 complaints related to My Affordable Roof. Our Consumer Protection investigation is active and ongoing.”

Reporter: Allison Gormly



