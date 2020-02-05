Multiple agencies continue extensive, statewide search for missing baby Andrew

Cadaver dogs are now in Collier County as detectives look for baby Andrew Caballeiro.

The baby is at the center of an AMBER alert taking investigators from Miami-Dade County through Southwest Florida, up to the Tampa area and back to Collier.

The newborn vanished more than a week ago.

Where detectives search in Collier County, there is also an overwhelming sense of dread.

Those cadaver dogs mean the search, at least at this location, is now focusing on a decomposing body.

The one sliver of hope is, so far, it appears those dogs and those searching this area have found nothing. The K9 unit left the area around 3:30 p.m. and headed back toward Miami.

For days, investigators have searched this stretch of SR-29 in the Big Cypress National Preserve carefully making their way through thick brush and swampy water. But still no sign of baby Andrew.

This week, the newborn baby’s family buried his mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Police believe the baby’s father, Ernesto Caballeiro, murdered the three women then kidnapped his son.

What happened next, no one knows.

Detectives eventually discovered the father’s dead body in some woods north of Tampa, but there was no sign of baby Andrew.

“My phone went off when I was still in bed that morning and when I picked it up and looked at it I thought, ‘Oh, how tragic is this,'” said Nancy Anderson.

Detectives believe this is the route Caballeiro took on the last drive of his life.

“I heard it on the news,” said Lorraine Burgess. “I heard people saying about it.”

She lives near where federal agents have joined with Collier and Pasco County deputies in the search for the baby.

K9s sniffed for clues from diapers to any trace that the baby might’ve been here, but many worry for baby Andrew’s safety as day seven of the search comes to an end.

“When I saw it I thought, ‘Oh, this baby is too young to make it on its own,” Burgess said. “I hope they find what they’re looking for because for that to happen to a little baby and, I mean, pray for the family. I mean, I got grandkids myself.”

Again, it was a tough day for everyone at the search site, neighbors and investigators alike.

Miami-Dade Police, the lead agency in the case, said this is one of many leads they’re working across the state and the investigation continues.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Briana Harvath

