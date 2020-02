Motorcycle crash in Marco Island leaves driver with serious injuries

A motorcycle crash in Marco Island on Wednesday evening has left the driver with serious injuries.

The crash was at San Marco Rd. and Heathwood Dr. in Marco Island around 6:40 p.m. Right now, there is a roadblock at the intersection.

Avoid the area, if possible.

Writer: Michael Mora

