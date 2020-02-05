LCSO searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen in Bonita Springs

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

The missing girl’s name is Chloe Hoos and she is described to have brown/green hair, green eyes, standing 5’7” tall, and weigh 120 pounds.

She was last seen on Tuesday at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs traveling northbound on foot. Hoos was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, and red shoes carrying a white duffle bag.

Should you have any information regarding Chloe Hoos’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

