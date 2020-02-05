Community helps Cape Coral family fix their torn off roof

Right now, nobody knows who climbed onto the roof of a Cape Coral family’s house on Tuesday, ripped it apart and left without a word. But the community has come together to help the cash-strapped family with their repairs that could total in the thousands.

Carl Nyberg has 15 years of experience in the roofing business and was shocked by the perils of the family.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes!” Nyberg said. “I cannot honestly believe that someone would leave a roof like that. Honest mistake, I mean, it could happen to anybody. I mean, they went to the wrong house. Being as they that, I don’t know who did it. They should’ve owned up to it and taken responsibility.”

Since the culprits did not own up to their mistake, Nyberg decided to help the family. The family estimates the damages would cost them over $20,000.

“I went by ABC Supply this morning at 7:30, picked up Reid and we drove out here,” Nyberg said. “I mean, he’s a veteran. What happened to him, he has no money. I said, ‘hey, on the house!'”

The family has filed a report with the Cape Coral Police Dept. A spokesperson told WINK News the investigation is not yet underway, but it hopes to get answers for the family as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, U.S. Navy veteran Michael Troy could not believe so many people cared enough to fix his home.

“It’s unbelievable,” Troy said. “All the outpouring of people that want to help you, I have people I don’t know.”

People Troy does not know but who, quite literally, put a roof over his head.

“The stress is gone. There’s no more stress,” Troy said. “I know the house isn’t going to be flooded. We’re not gonna lose the house. Just to know there are good people out there makes you believe in humanity again.”

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Michael Mora

