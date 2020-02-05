Video screenshot from @Loganmoore00/Twitter. Via CBS Sports
Chaos ensues at Chiefs’ Superbowl parade when car breaks through barriers to drive down route

Published: February 5, 2020 10:43 AM EST
Updated: February 5, 2020 10:45 AM EST

Chaos ensued for a short moment at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Superbowl celebration parade when a car broke through barriers and drove erratically down the parade route before police stopped it by using a PIT maneuver.

According to Kansas City Police, two people are in custody following the incident and the celebration can continue as scheduled.

They report there were no injuries.

Full statement from the Kansas City Police Department following the incident:

