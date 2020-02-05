Chaos ensues at Chiefs’ Superbowl parade when car breaks through barriers to drive down route

Chaos ensued for a short moment at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Superbowl celebration parade when a car broke through barriers and drove erratically down the parade route before police stopped it by using a PIT maneuver.

Oh my god a car flew threw the barriers ON THE KC PARADE ROUTE and a chase ensued down the route, hope nobody got hurt pic.twitter.com/cG54Y3oUf5 — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) February 5, 2020

According to Kansas City Police, two people are in custody following the incident and the celebration can continue as scheduled.

Police pursuit on parade route. Officers have PIT maneuvered vehicle on Pershing between Main and Grand. #chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

They report there were no injuries.

Full statement from the Kansas City Police Department following the incident:

Full details that we know right now: pic.twitter.com/4wxfyLgaYd — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

