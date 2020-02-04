Woman arrested for stabbing in Fort Myers on Monday

A woman was arrested on Monday after allegedly stabbing a man in Fort Myers.

According to FMPD, officers responded to a stabbing at 2725 Dr. Ella Piper Way. Officers found a 62-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment where he is listed in critical condition.

A suspect was found outside the home and identified as 47-year-old Catherine Matthews Perkins. Perkins was taken into custody and charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and transported to the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know