This is where Wuhan coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. At least 427 people have died and more than 20,600 people have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There are more than 200 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus in more than 25 countries and territories outside mainland China. Two people have died outside of mainland China from the virus — a 44-year-old Chinese man in the Philippines, and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

A number of countries, such as the United States and Japan, have evacuated their nationals on flights from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province.

This is a full list of places outside mainland China with confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Australia (at least 12 cases)

Over the weekend, South Australia has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus and Victoria its fourth, bringing Australia’s total to 12.

A 60-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman have been confirmed to have novel coronavirus and are in isolation at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, according to a statement posted on the South Australia Health Facebook page.

The two patients arrived in Adelaide from Wuhan on January 20.

Over 240 Australians on the repatriation flight from Wuhan, via Qantas, reached the Australian territory of Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

A total of 241 Australians were transferred to Christmas Island to be quarantined, while a pregnant woman and her partner were sent to Perth for isolation, according to Morrison’s tweets.

Morrison added that the government is also working with Chinese authorities on a second repatriation flight from Wuhan, and the New Zealand government about possibly repatriating its nationals on the same flight.

Belgium (at least 1 case)

Belgium has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, after one of nine repatriates from Wuhan tested positive for the virus, Belgium’s public health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The person who tested positive is healthy and shows no signs of illness for the time being,” the statement said.

“They were transferred last night to St. Peter’s University Hospital in Brussels, one of our country’s two reference centres. This hospital has all the necessary expertise and support to ensure the best possible care.”

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of Wuhan coronavirus on Monday — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 4 cases)

Canada has a total of four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The fourth confirmed case is a woman in her 20s who arrived in Toronto from Wuhan on January 23, but was asymptomatic, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health.

She started having symptoms on January 24 and was assessed and tested that same day, the Ministry said.

The woman initially tested negative at the laboratory, where an original test was done. A second test performed several days later, in response to a new pathogen, came back weakly positive, and the switch from negative to positive was made on a precautionary level, according to Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Ontario.

A Canadian couple tested positive in Ontario — both the man and woman had visited Wuhan before getting ill.

The Canadian government has warned its citizens against all travel to Hubei province. It said the risk of the new coronavirus spreading within Canada remained low.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 6 cases)

A sixth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in France, according to the head of the country’s health department, Jerome Salomon.

The sixth confirmed case is a French doctor who had been in contact with a patient in Asia, a spokesman for France’s health department told CNN.

France was the first European country to confirm cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to Salomon.

The fifth case is the daughter of an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who is one of the first four confirmed patients, France’s Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on French television BFMTV.

Germany (at least 11 cases)

A new case of coronavirus has been identified in the state of Bavaria, bringing the total number of cases in Germany to 11, Bavaria’s Health Ministry confirmed Monday.

According to the State Office for Health and Food Safety, the 11th case was identified in a child from the district of Traunstein, who tested positive just a week after the child’s father was found to have been infected.

On Saturday, CNN reported that the father — aged 33 — is an employee at a company in the district of Starnberg, where six other employees previously tested positive with the deadly virus.

Hong Kong (at least 17 cases, 1 death)

The semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, which borders mainland China, has reported its first death from the coronavirus.

The 39-year-old man died Tuesday at Princess Margaret Hospital and had an underlying illness. The patient took the high-speed train from Hong Kong to Wuhan on January 21 and returned to the city from Changshanan on January 23. He was said to have never visited any health care facilities, wet market or seafood market, or had any exposure to wild animals during the incubation period.

Hong Kong has temporarily closed some of its borders with China and stopped issuing travel permits to mainland tourists.

West Kowloon Station, where high-speed rail runs between the city and mainland China, is closed until further notice. Half of all incoming flights from China have been canceled. Residents of Hubei province, where the virus was first reported, are also being denied entry to the city.

Most government offices, except those involved in emergency and essential services, will be closed for the rest of the week. All schools will also be shut until at least March 2.

This comes as Hong Kong recalls painful memories from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, a pandemic that killed more than 280 people in the city.

India (at least 3 cases)

India confirmed its third case of coronavirus on Monday in Kerala.

The third case is a student who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to a Facebook post from Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The student has been admitted to a district hospital in Kerala and is in stable condition.

Italy (at least 2 cases)

Italy has confirmed two cases of coronavirus, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a news conference in Rome on Thursday.

The individuals affected are two Chinese tourists who had arrived in Rome a couple of days previously, Conte said.

“We have already prepared all the precautionary measures to isolate these two cases,” Conte said.

Italy’s Health Minister Roberto Speranza said the government would try to trace the tourists’ journeys while in Italy, adding that the situation was serious, but under control.

“The timeliness of the intervention makes us think that there are no other people exposed,” Ippolito said.

Japan (at least 20 cases)

Japan’s Health Ministry confirmed three additional infections with the new coronavirus on Saturday, raising the total domestic tally to 20.

The new cases are among the 565 Japanese nationals who returned from Wuhan on government-chartered flights earlier in the week. Among the confirmed cases is a man aged in his 30s who has been diagnosed as a disease carrier without symptoms.

At least two people with the coronavirus in Japan have no travel history to Wuhan. One, a man in his 60s, is a bus driver who drove tour groups from Wuhan for nine days before getting ill. His is the first case of suspected human-to-human transmission in Japan.

A third plane carrying Japanese evacuees from Wuhan arrived in Tokyo on Friday.

Notably, the Japanese flights also carried medical supplies for the Chinese government. They included thousands of surgical masks, safety goggles and 50 sets of protective suits.

Macao (at least 10 cases)

Macao has confirmed at least 10 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The semi-autonomous city in southern China will suspend operations of gambling and related industries for half a month, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Macao officials told CNN it has not been decided yet when this suspension will start as the chief executive will meet with gambling companies Tuesday.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced on January 29.

Malaysia (at least 10 cases)

Malaysia reported two new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total in the country to 10, state news agency Bernama reported, citing health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The latest cases are a man, 41, who is the first Malaysian to become infected, and a 63-year-old Chinese man. All the other cases in the country are Chinese nationals.

Malaysia has temporarily suspended all visas for Chinese citizens from Hubei province. It has also established an emergency response team at its Beijing embassy to provide assistance to Malaysian citizens in China.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

Philippines (at least 2 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines reported its first coronavirus fatality on Sunday — the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January, and who died on Saturday. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 24 cases)

The current number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 24.

The health ministry previously advised citizens to “defer all travel to Hubei province and all non-essential travel to mainland China.”

Minister of trade and industry Chan Chun Sing said at a news conference the government will distribute four masks each to 1.3 million households starting Saturday. He added that the country has “sufficient masks” if they manage the supply appropriately.

The health ministry earlier urged employers to implement flexible work arrangements, such as working from home or telecommuting, for employees who have been to China in the past 14 days.

South Korea (at least 16 cases)

South Korea has confirmed a 16th case of the Wuhan coronavirus, according to Kim Gang-lip, vice minister of Health and Welfare.

According to government estimates, there are about 700 South Koreans in Wuhan who registered to return to South Korea. The South Korean government initially planned to send two charter flights but only one flight has so far been approved by the Chinese government.

South Korea is sending $5 million of emergency humanitarian aid to China, the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday.

Spain (at least 1 case)

Spain confirmed its first case Friday, according to a statement from the Health Minister’s Office. The statement said the patient is currently under observation at a hospital in La Gomera, a small island that is part of the Canary Islands.

The patient is part of a group of five people that health officials on the island say are “under observation” after being in contact with a person in Germany who has been diagnosed with the virus, the release stated.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There is one case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden on Friday confirmed its first case, a woman in Jonkoping county who had visited Wuhan.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden’s Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital’s infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 10 cases)

Taiwan’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed its 10th case on Friday.

The CDC says that Taiwan’s latest case, a man in his 40s, is the husband of the ninth confirmed case. He returned to Taiwan from Wuhan on January 12 and developed symptoms of upper respiratory infection on January 21.

All residents of Hubei province are banned from entering the self-governing island. Chinese students from other provinces will also be denied entry for two months. The export of face masks is also temporarily suspended to ensure stable supply.

Thailand (at least 25 cases)

Thai health officials have confirmed six new cases of the Wuhan coronavirus bringing the countrywide total to 25.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Director General for the Disease Control Department, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoen, said that four of the new cases are Thai nationals and the additional two are Chinese nationals. Two of the Thai nationals are a married couple who recently traveled to Japan and the other two Thais are “hired car drivers” who have transported Chinese passengers.

Five out of the six cases are in stable condition, but the sixth case — who is 70 years old and also suffers from tuberculosis — is in critical condition according to Dr. Wattanayingcharoen.

Thai airports are now screening all Chinese visitors for symptoms. Thai citizens are also being asked to report anyone who seems to have fallen ill after recently traveling from China.

United Arab Emirates (at least 5 cases)

A new case of coronavirus has been reported in the UAE, making that the fifth case in the country, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

The patient, who arrived from Wuhan, is “stable and under medical care,” the ministry said in a statement, adding there is “no cause for concern” for the public.

United Kingdom (at least 2 cases)

The UK has confirmed its first two cases in the northwest of England, according to a statement Friday by the chief medical officer for England.

“We can confirm that two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus. The patients are receiving specialist NHS (National Health Service) care, and we are using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus,” Chris Whitty said.

“The NHS is extremely well-prepared and used to managing infections and we are already working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, to prevent further spread.

“We have been preparing for UK cases of novel coronavirus and we have robust infection control measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work closely with the World Health Organization and the international community as the outbreak in China develops to ensure we are ready for all eventualities.”

United States (at least 11 cases)

There are now 11 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

Two cases have been confirmed in San Benito County, California according to a statement provided by San Benito County Public Health Services.

The confirmed cases in San Benito County are related — the individuals are husband and wife, both 57 years of age, according to the statement. The husband recently traveled from Wuhan, China, and the wife did not — therefore, there has been person-to-person transmission.

Six confirmed cases are in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, and two in Illinois.

The State Department is telling US citizens not to travel to China amid the outbreak. In an advisory posted on the State Department website Friday, the agency elevated its travel warning to “Do Not Travel” and warned of possible “travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

The advisory said US citizens currently in China should consider leaving using commercial means.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday confirmed that 195 passengers who have been evacuated from Wuhan arrived at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, Wednesday. None of the passengers show signs of sickness, CDC officials said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon, but they will remain under a voluntary quarantine at the air base.

Vietnam (at least 8 cases)

Vietnam has confirmed an additional case of the Wuhan coronavirus in the province of Vinh Phuc, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to eight.

The latest case involves a Vietnamese woman who returned to Vietnam from Wuhan on January 17, according to state broadcaster VTV. The patient then had her samples taken for testing by the Ministry of Health on January 31. The Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday that she tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus.

Author: Eric Cheung, CNN

