Suspect in murder of Bonita Springs woman added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man accused of murdering a Bonita Springs woman in August of 2017.

A warrant for the arrest of Raymond Rey Gomez, 19, has been issued in connection with the murder of Sarah Nicholson.

Deputies initially responded to a fire at Nicholson’s home on Squire Lane in Bonita Springs in the early morning hours of Oct. 29, 2017.

Firefighters found Nicholson’s body inside the home, the apparent victim of a homicide.

Nearly nine months later, deputies arrested Cristian Dilan, 22, for his role in the homicide, charging him with burglary, armed robbery, grand theft auto, evidence tampering and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

He still remains in the Lee County Jail on those charges.

As the months went on, so did the investigation into the person or persons directly related to Nicholson’s death.

Last week, a warrant for second-degree murder was issued for Gomez. Tuesday afternoon, Gomez was added to Crime Stoppers 10 Most Wanted list. The reward for his arrest is $6,000 – with $3,000 coming from Crime Stoppers and $3,000 committed by the US Marshals Service.

Detectives say Gomez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $6,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

