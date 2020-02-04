Strong to severe storms possible across Florida later this week

Most of the state of Florida has the potential to see strong to severe storms this week. Right now, the timing of storms moving into the Panhandle could be as early as Wednesday, before eventually moving into North and Central Florida. Southwest Florida will see this potential late Thursday into Friday morning.

We’re keeping a close eye on the timing of this storm as there’s a chance the storm system could speed up or slow down. We’ll get a better idea as the storm continues to evolve.

Strong wind along a squall line is the primary threat at this time. This increase in wind is really going to crank up on Thursday with wind gusts between 30 – 45 mph. This will bump wave heights up to 4 – 6 feet near shore and 6 – 12 feet offshore. This will cause dangerous boating conditions and a higher than normal rip current risk.

When it comes to the possibility of strong to severe storms, we are monitoring whether storms can gather enough strong wind aloft, moisture, and energy.

This would allow the potential for brief heavy rain, small hail, lightning along with wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. Even an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out.

When it comes to rainfall totals, we’re expecting less than our soaker last weekend with totals between 0.5″ – 0.75″ and isolated higher amounts. This will all depend on how quickly the front passes.

There are still a lot of questions about exact timing and intensity. You can trust WINK News, the Weather Authority, to bring you the latest on this approaching storm system.

Reporter: Brittany Van Voorhees



