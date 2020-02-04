State of the Union 2020: Trump addresses nation just before expected acquittal by Senate

President Trump is delivering the final State of the Union address of his first term Tuesday, as the Senate is expected to acquit him of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House in December.

Any mention of Mr. Trump’s impeachment during the speech “is not currently planned,” a senior White House adviser involved in the State of the Union told CBS News.

The president will be addressing a nation that largely feels positive about the state of the economy and his handling of it, though more Americans at this point feel that he has divided the country than united it.

The Senate, which will be in session Tuesday to allow senators to express their views on the impeachment trial, will adjourn early Tuesday for the joint address to Congress. It is not expected to hold the final vote on Mr. Trump’s acquittal until Wednesday.

You can watch the full State of the Union Address and the Democratic response right here or on WINK-TV at 9 p.m.

CBS News’ Paula Reid contributed reporting.

White House spokesman says word “impeachment” not in Trump’s speech

Principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters ahead of Mr. Trump’s third State of the Union that the president’s address currently does not mention impeachment.

“I’ve seen the speech tonight, and I’ve not seen the word impeachment,” Gidley said.

But he cautioned that could change.

“As he likes to say, we’ll see what happens,” Gidley said of the president.

The impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump, which are expected to come to a close with a Senate vote Wednesday, are hanging over the president’s annual address before a joint session of Congress. Gidley criticized the impeachment efforts brought by House Democrats and reiterated that Mr. Trump “did nothing wrong here.”

Gidley said Mr. Trump is “ready to deliver” his State of the Union and is “in a great mood.” The president, he added, is “intimately involved” in all of his speeches, including this one.

Author: CBS NEWS

