State of the Union 2020: Trump addresses nation just before expected acquittal by Senate
President Trump is delivering the final State of the Union address of his first term Tuesday, as the Senate is expected to acquit him of the two articles of impeachment passed by the House in December.
Any mention of Mr. Trump’s impeachment during the speech “is not currently planned,” a senior White House adviser involved in the State of the Union told CBS News.
The president will be addressing a nation that largely feels positive about the state of the economy and his handling of it, though more Americans at this point feel that he has divided the country than united it.
The Senate, which will be in session Tuesday to allow senators to express their views on the impeachment trial, will adjourn early Tuesday for the joint address to Congress. It is not expected to hold the final vote on Mr. Trump’s acquittal until Wednesday.
You can watch the full State of the Union Address and the Democratic response right here or on WINK-TV at 9 p.m.
CBS News’ Paula Reid contributed reporting.
White House spokesman says word “impeachment” not in Trump’s speech
Principal deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters ahead of Mr. Trump’s third State of the Union that the president’s address currently does not mention impeachment.
“I’ve seen the speech tonight, and I’ve not seen the word impeachment,” Gidley said.
But he cautioned that could change.
“As he likes to say, we’ll see what happens,” Gidley said of the president.
The impeachment proceedings against Mr. Trump, which are expected to come to a close with a Senate vote Wednesday, are hanging over the president’s annual address before a joint session of Congress. Gidley criticized the impeachment efforts brought by House Democrats and reiterated that Mr. Trump “did nothing wrong here.”
Gidley said Mr. Trump is “ready to deliver” his State of the Union and is “in a great mood.” The president, he added, is “intimately involved” in all of his speeches, including this one.
White House reveals guests for State of the Union
The White House has announced the guests who will join Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump at his third State of the Union address.
Here are the 11 guests who will sit in the first lady’s box:
- Stephanie and Janiyah Davis of Philadelphia: According to the White House, Stephanie Davis attempted to apply for a tax-credit scholarship for her daughter, Janiyah but remains on a waitlist after Pennsylvania’s governor vetoed school choice legislation.
- Kelli and Gage Hake of Stillwater, Oklahoma: Kelli Hake’s husband, Army Staff Sergeant Christopher Hake, was killed in Iraq when his vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb supplied by Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, the White House said. Soleimani was killed last month in a drone strike ordered by the president.
- Jody Jones of Farmersville, California: Jones’ brother, Rocket Jones, was fatally shot by an undocumented immigrant in California in late 2018. The shooter had been arrested in the past and twice deported, according to the White House.
- Paul Morrow of Montgomery, Alabama: Morrow, an Army veteran, started a contracting business after his military service and is building a concrete plant in an Opportunity Zone in Alabama, the White House said.
- Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz of Del Rio, Texas: Ortiz serves as the deputy chief of United States Border Patrol. He joined the Border Patrol in 1991.
- Tony Rankins of Cincinnati, Ohio: A military veteran, Rankins suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in the Army and a drug addiction. He served several prison sentences, the White House said. Rankins now works at “R Investments,” which trained him in construction trades, and works in an Opportunity Zone in Cincinnati.
- Robin and Ellie Schneider of Kansas City, Missouri: Ellie Schneider, now 2 years old, was born at 21 weeks and six days, making her one of the youngest babies to survive in the U.S., according to the White House.
- Ivan Simonovis of Caracas, Venezuela: Simonovis served as the police commissioner in Caracas before he was imprisoned in 2004 for shielding protesters. He was detained for 15 years before fleeing house arrest last year and now lives in Florida.
Pelosi’s guest list focuses on health care
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bringing guests who work in the health care industry or who are afflicted by health problems, in order to highlight her commitment to improving health care.
The four guests are:
- California Surgeon General, Dr. Nadine Burke Harris
- Jonah Cohen, who was diagnosed with Type I diabetes, and his mother Jennifer Pliner
- Cheyanne Faulkner and Morgan Faulkner-twins living with Type I diabetes
- Maryland naïve Xiomara Hung, battling a series of medical issues, and her mother Elena Hung
The guests will also bring attention to Trump policy positions that have threatened coverage for preexisting conditions.
“Tonight, President Trump will speak to an audience filled with Americans who are suffering because of his broken promises on prescription drug costs and his all-out assault on Americans with pre-existing conditions,” said Pelosi in a statement. “It is my privilege to have among my guests several brave Americans whose stories and experiences show the life and death stakes of President Trump’s assault on affordable health care.”