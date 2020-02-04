$5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off. Photo via Florida Lottery
Naples woman wins $5 million on scratch off ticket

Published: February 4, 2020 11:56 AM EST
Updated: February 4, 2020 12:28 PM EST

A woman from Naples won a $5 million scratch-off game when she purchased a $20 ticket from the Super Stop Food Store located at 3506 Bayshore Drive in Naples.

Paulette Habich, 61, of Naples, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.00.

The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

