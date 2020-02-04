Iowa caucus results: Buttigieg takes the lead, Sanders close behind with 62% reporting

UPDATE: The Iowa Democratic Party held a press conference to discuss the issues the party faced when submitting results via an app.

The caucus 2020 results website has been updated to show as of 5:05 p.m.:

Pete Buttigieg won 362.637 SDE’s (State delegate equivalents) followed by Bernie Sanders with 337.887 and Warren with 246.18 out of the 62% reporting (1099 of 1765 precincts). See the latest up-to-date results HERE.

The first-in-the-nation nominating contest suffered an embarrassing stumble Monday night when technical problems forced the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) to delay the announcement of the results of the Iowa caucuses. A day after the caucuses, no winner has yet been announced, although on Tuesday morning, the state party said that the majority of the results would be released at 5 p.m. ET. As for the rest of the results, spokesperson Mandy McClure said that “we will continue to release results as we are able to.”

The IDP said Tuesday that it has identified a problem in the app it used to report results in Monday night’s caucus.

The party is blaming a coding issue in its reporting system. It said that the app recorded the data correctly, but was only reporting out partial data. But the party claims that the flaw did not affect the ability of the precinct chairs to report their data accurately. And it also said that there’s no sign that hacking played a role in the problem with the app.

At this point, the party plans and hopes to release the results of the caucuses later today.

The major candidates took the stages at their watch parties starting around 11 p.m. ET and began moving on to New Hampshire, which holds the nation’s first primary next week.

Republicans, meanwhile, gloated on social media over the chaos. President Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale called it the “sloppiest train wreck in history.”

Author: BY KATHRYN WATSON, CAROLINE LINTON, GRACE SEGERS, MELISSA QUINN

