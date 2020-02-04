Deputies search along I-75 near Palm Beach Blvd connected to a murder investigation

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been stationed on I-75, just south of the Caloosahatchee Bridge, for hours Tuesday morning and they just confirmed it’s connected to a murder investigation at the Coral Harbor Apartments.

The investigation began when a FedEx delivery driver spotted a body inside a Coral Harbor apartment in south Fort Myers.

Deputies will not confirm what investigators are looking for specifically, but WINK News saw the sheriff’s office flying the drone in the area.

