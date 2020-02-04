Deputies: Man in Charlotte County arrested for road rage incident

An off-duty deputy detains a man in Charlotte County after seeing him fire shots into the air after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, Keith Suber, 37, has charges pending.

Around 5 p.m., Suber was in a crash involving another vehicle on Peachland Blvd. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office press release, soon afterward, Suber fired rounds of a firearm outside of his “open sunroof in no specific area.” The suspect left the area with his hazard lights on while driving on the wrong side of the road.

When an off-duty Desoto County deputy stopped his vehicle, Suber exited with his hands raised. The other person involved in the crash arrived at the scene, the release states, informing deputies of what happened between him or her and the suspect.

Suber has been detained.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know