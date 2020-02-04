Charlotte County SWAT team trains to keep you safe

The Charlotte County special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team is training so they can be prepared for the biggest and most dangerous emergencies.

Cpl. Colin Eggleton/SWAT Operator with the Charlotte County SWAT Team says their mission is to save lives.

Tuesday marks day two of a look-long training that also showcases it’s replacement armored vehicle – the Lenco BearCat.

Eggleton describes it as “a mobile shield that we can put in between a threat and whoever we are trying to rescue,” He adds, “If there’s a situation where we’ve done everything we possibly can from the outside, eventually we do have to go in and resolve the situation.

Team Leader Sgt. Dustin Paille says the new equipment is “great for things like officer rescues and high-risk situations.” So they’re ready to take on any threat.

The SWAT team performed Tuesday’s training on a property recently purchased by Charlotte County. The County planned to knock down the vacant home as part of the Burnt Store Road widening project but allowed the SWAT team to breach the property while performing tactical training.

Reporter: Erika Jackson



