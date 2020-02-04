Cape Coral project aims to bring color and art to the city, but not everyone is on board

Bringing color and art to Cape Coral. That’s all part of a big plan that’s up for debate right now.

The first phase would paint 14 utility boxes, then later add murals to the sides of buildings.

The plan is a “hot button topic” on our WINK News Facebook page.

Some people say it’s a waste of money and others are on board.

Covering utility boxes with flowers and butterflies is just one way the city plans to add some vibrancy to downtown.

This colorful plan has lots of support.

What might normally blend into the surroundings or stick out like something that clearly does not belong among the landscape may soon transform into something wonderful.

“Beautiful scenes of local birds and wildlife; the colors are beautiful,” said Ken Graham.

Those colors certainly caught his eye, as he walks down Coronado Parkway daily.

“I happened to be walking by when the young people were painting,” he said.

Graham said he noticed the remarkable change in this group of utility boxes.

“It looks great! It’s a wonderful addition to the city,” he said.

That is exactly the reaction the people in charge of redeveloping downtown Cape Coral want to hear.

The first phase would splash some more color on 14 utility boxes along SE 47th Terrace with the South Cape Hospitality and Entertainment Association picking up the tab.

Moving forward, the association would have to submit designs to the city for approval. But now that some are already on display outside the city art center, the plan’s quickly gaining attention.

“I mean, everyone’s gotta like that,” said Dave Fortney. “It doesn’t disturb the air, the water, it’s not a political statement, it’s just pretty.”

In addition to adding some color, the city floated the idea of building a sculpture at the roundabout along SE 47th Terrace and Vincennes Boulevard, but that would come at a later phase.

Right now, the Community Redevelopment Agency is discussing the potential size of the sculpture among other guidelines before they reach out to artists.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know