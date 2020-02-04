Cape Coral Navy veteran brings wife home from hospital to torn off roof

A Cape Coral family came home from the hospital on Tuesday to their roof wholly torn up, with repairs estimated in the thousands and no idea who is responsible.

Michael Troy, a Navy veteran, just brought his wife, Chrissy, home from the hospital when they saw the appalling damages. A nearly naked roof, with shingles ripped up, sheet metal clawed away and all of it left undone by a mystery crew. It is the roof replacement the family never asked to have on their home.

One of their neighbors on Santa Barbara Blvd. told WINK News they saw them. On Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., a white van with about eight people but no company logo they could see.

“All I can figure is they made a mistake and came to the wrong address,” Troy said. “That’s the only thing that makes sense because it’s not like we have enemies.

“None that I know of anyway,” Michael added while laughing.

The crew left behind gloves, water bottles, but no contact information.

Michael is angry about the incident and estimates the damages will cost over $20,000. Michael said any repercussions the crew would face are out of his control, but he is asking them to come forward.

“I can’t get a heart attack over it,” Michael said. “This is the hand I was dealt. Right now, just gotta play it.”

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know