Cape Coral looking to ease congestion at intersection of Del Prado and Cape Coral Parkway

On Tuesday a major update in the proposed solution to the commuting chaos thousands of drivers in Cape Coral deal with every day at the chokepoint at Cape Coral Parkway and Del Prado South.

They had three alternatives to relieve the traffic and the best one is to extend the turn lane that doesn’t hold enough cars and creates too much congestion.

The plan now is to extend it where it can hold an additional 12 cars in the lane which will help avoid the spillover in traffic.

The cost is estimated at $200,000 which will be funded through the gas tax.

The decision is based on traffic data the city collected during peak traffic times. The plan still needs to be approved by city council.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

