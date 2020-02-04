FBI, Collier County deputies continue search for missing Miami infant

The search for one-week-old baby Andrew from Miami has shifted to Collier County.

There’s still an AMBER Alert for Andrew and he hasn’t been seen in a week.

Dozens of law enforcement agencies from all across the state, along with the FBI and volunteers, are focusing their attention along SR-29 north of Everglades City.

When we arrived on scene earlier Tuesday afternoon, we saw detectives carrying evidence bags.

After a long day of searching, the FBI, Collier County Sheriff’s deputies and others are wrapping up their search, and it appears as though they’ve discovered nothing.

It’s a painstakingly slow process, combing through every inch of the nature preserve from the water to the wildlife, in hopes of finding baby Andrew.

FDLE believes the newborn’s father murdered the baby’s mother and her family, kidnapped the child and raced across the state.

Police discovered the father’s dead body in Pasco county, but no sign of baby Andrew.

That’s why they’re going to great lengths to solve this mystery.

Detectives brought in an alligator nuisance trapper to kill alligators so they can search their stomachs. We also saw investigators carrying paper bags back to their crime scene units.

“It would really just be nice to find something, some clues, and that’s all,” said John Nicholas, who was volunteering.

Several agencies and volunteers like Nicholas from the Marco Island Patriots flooded SR-29.

Nicholas was searching along with FBI agents.

“We’re looking for anything,” he said. ” They said diapers or just anything.”

He says looking for small clues is hard in such a big space, but the drive to keep going is there because everyone here wants to find baby Andrew.

“It just tugged on my heart to come on out here and see if I could help,” Nicholas said.

No one is saying exactly why this area was the focus of Tuesday’s search.

Last week, FDLE told us law enforcement is searching many different spots along the route they believe the father drove from Miami to Pasco County.

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency and all they told us Tuesday is they continue to work with many partners to “safely” recover baby Andrew.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Briana Harvath

