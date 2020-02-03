FILE - This May 14, 2012 file photo shows radio host Rush Limbaugh speaking during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, he said he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment. (AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP)

Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer

Published: February 3, 2020 3:37 PM EST
Updated: February 3, 2020 3:39 PM EST

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a pulmonary malignancy.

Author: Associated Press
