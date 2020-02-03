Roadblock due to fatal crash along Vanderbilt Beach Rd east of North Naples

Florida Highway Patrol confirms it’s responding to a fatal crash with injuries just east of North Naples Monday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are on scene along Vanderbilt Beach Road at the intersection with Bermuda Circle.

There is a roadblock along eastbound lanes of Vanderbilt Beach Rd.

Drivers are advised to use caution or avoid the area if possible.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know