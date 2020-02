Crash along SB I-75 south of Luckett Rd in Fort Myers, roadway clear

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash along southbound I-75 in Fort Myers Monday.

According to FHP, state troopers were on scene just south of the Luckett Road exit (mile marker 139) just south of Tice.

The roadway is clear.

Writer: WINK News

