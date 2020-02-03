Kansas City Chiefs top San Francisco 49ers, 31-20

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday for the team’s first championship in 50 years. The comeback victory was fueled by Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes, 24, became the youngest player in NFL history to win the regular-season MVP and a Super Bowl title. After trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the third-year quarterback led his offense to 21 unanswered points. He finished with two passing touchdowns, a rushing score, 286 yards through the air and two interceptions on the night.

“We never lost faith, that’s the biggest thing. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we believed in each other — that’s what we preached all year long,” Mahomes said in his post-game interview.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded the Super Bowl MVP award following the Chief’s comeback victory in Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes had played poorly, especially by his standards, for most of the second half, but helped engineer three touchdown drives in the last seven minutes of the game. The defense also did its part by holding San Francisco scoreless during that stretch.

