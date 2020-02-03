Habitual violent offender sentenced to 30 years for jail house attack

A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison as a Habitual Violent Felony Offender

and Prison Releasee Re-offender for a violent attack on another inmate at the Lee County Jail.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Jacquay Jalen Jackson received the sentence after being convicted of an attack on an inmate inside Lee County jail.

Jackson and others approached an inmate about food items he had purchased from the jail canteen. Jackson and the others followed the inmate into his cell and punched and kicked him as well as beating him with mops and broom handles before walking out of the cell with his food items.

The inmates responsible for the attack then cleaned themselves up and started getting rid of the evidence. The corrections officer with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the jail block had just stepped off the block for moments but saw the victim had fresh injuries to the face, arms, and hands.

The deputy immediately removed the victim from the area and started an investigation.

The attackers were identified and the victim received medical care. Two co-defendants have cases pending. Two other co-defendants were sentenced to prison.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

