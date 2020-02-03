Fort Myers man ‘clinically dead’ after shooting wife, who recovers in hospital

Fort Myers Police Department says a man accused of shooting his wife repeatedly at a beauty salon in Fort Myers and shooting at a responding officer has been declared “clinically dead” Monday.

Saturday, an officer responded to the reports of shots fired at Mahogany’s Beauty Salon along Fowler Street. There, he was shot at by the gunman now declared clinically dead. Later, police discovered a woman with multiple gunshot injuries, who was confirmed to be the gunman’s wife and owner of the salon.

“Everybody was coming out to see, taking videos, pictures and everything,” said Ilan Moura, who is a salesperson at a nearby business along Fowler.

Two days later, the crime scene tape is gone, but the worry remains. Business owner Diane Blake agreed to talk to us but only if we did not show her face during our interview for broadcast.

“I know a lot of people are traumatized by what they saw because they’ve been talking about it, and they’re scared,” Blake said.

Police say the shooting started as a domestic dispute between a couple going through a divorce. The husband had a gun and shot his wife more than a dozen times. Then, he pointed the weapon at a responding officer, who shot the gunman.

We obtained surveillance video showing what looks like the shooter falling to the ground.

“Saturday morning, people are getting their hair done; kids are out on the plaza; and they witnessed all this shooting,” Blake said.

Co-workers have identified the shooter as Ronnel Mouzon and the victim as Mahogany Mouzon, the owner of the salon.

The Fort Myers police officer who shot the gunman has been placed on administrative leave for standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

Mahogany remains in the hospital recovering.

“She’s doing well. She’s good. She’s up. She’s alert,” Blake said.

Blake hopes the tight-knit business neighborhood recovers too.

“My hope is we can come together as a community and to help stop this gun violence that’s rampant in the community,” Blake said.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

