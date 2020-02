Fatal crash between car and lawnmower closes Casa Grande Ave in Englewood

A crash between a car and a lawnmower is fatal in Charlotte County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident happened on Casa Grande Ave. between Darlington Street and Castleberry Terrace in Englewood around 12:55 p.m. Monday.

FHP confirms one person is dead and the crash is under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Writer: WINK News

