Crash causing slow traffic along NB I-75 through Bonita Springs

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with a roadblock along northbound I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday.

According to FHP, state troopers were along scene of a crash near mile marker 121 in the northbound lanes of I-75.

The roadway is clear, but there is still significantly-slowed traffic starting in North Naples almost to Estero along the interstate.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know