BONITA SPRINGS
Crash causing slow traffic along NB I-75 through Bonita Springs
Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with a roadblock along northbound I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday.
According to FHP, state troopers were along scene of a crash near mile marker 121 in the northbound lanes of I-75.
The roadway is clear, but there is still significantly-slowed traffic starting in North Naples almost to Estero along the interstate.
Drivers are advised to use caution.
