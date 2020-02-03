Construction begins at Gateway High School in Lee County

On Monday, walls will begin going up at Lee County’s newest school, the Gateway High School right off the corner of State Road 82 and Griffin Drive.

For the community, the addition is much needed as some families are required to make long drives every morning to get their kids to school.

The school will be home to about 2,000 students with a variety of programs offered, like cybersecurity and medicine.

This is part of a building boom for the district and it is one of the nine new projects kicking into high gear this year.

Their major focus is the east and south zones, where the population is booming.

Each will get a new middle and elementary school.

Gateway High School is expected to open in August 2021.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know