BONITA SPRINGS
Complete roadblock SB I-75 in Bonita Springs, traffic diverted along shoulder
Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries along southbound I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday night.
According to FHP, state troopers are on scene at mile marker 115 south of Bonita Beach Road.
There is a complete roadblock in the southbound lanes, with the left shoulder being used to divert traffic around the crash.
Drivers are advised to use caution.
