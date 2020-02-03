Credit: Google Maps via WINK News.
BONITA SPRINGS

Complete roadblock SB I-75 in Bonita Springs, traffic diverted along shoulder

Published: February 3, 2020 7:50 PM EST

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries along southbound I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are on scene at mile marker 115 south of Bonita Beach Road.

There is a complete roadblock in the southbound lanes, with the left shoulder being used to divert traffic around the crash.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media