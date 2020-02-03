Collier County landlord arrested after attacking tenants during argument over rent, deputies say

A Collier County landlord is behind bars Monday after he attacked two tenants during a dispute over rent payment in Golden Gate, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say William Michael Rennie, 57, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic violence/battery.

CCSO reports say Rennie and a female tenant began arguing over a late rent payment. A male tenant interveined and the three continued to argue outside. That’s when deputies say Rennie punched the man in the face, then picked up a shovel which he used to strike the woman in the head.

The male tenant then pushed Rennie to the ground and held him there until deputies arrived.

The woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

Rennie was taken into custody and booked into the Collier County jail.

Writer: Briana Harvath

