Suspense builds on Ground-Owl Day in Cape Coral

Sunday is Groundhog Day! Soon we will find out if we have six more weeks of winter. But in Florida, we do things differently. We have Ground-Owl Day!

Sydney Persing, a WINK News reporter, is live in Cape Coral, where the event kicks off in just a few hours. Watch in the video above.

Reporter: Sydney Persing



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know