Investigators search for missing Miami baby off US-41 in Collier County

Investigators continue to search all possible locations for baby Andrew Caballeiro from Miami.

“We’ve got air boats, we got horses, we got dogs, we got the ground searchers,” said Tim Miller, the founder and director of Texas EquuSearch.

Texas EquuSearch led a search assisted by Peace River K9 Search and Rescue with a team of 30 people to look for baby Andrew in areas off US-41 in Collier County Sunday.

“Time is not on our side,” Miller said. “We’ve got a tiny, tiny baby, and we know the animal, alligator activity and stuff could certainly hinder what we’re doing.”

Police believe Ernesto Caballeiro, Andrew’s father, took him after the baby’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother were all shot and killed.

Police then found Ernesto dead in Pasco County with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The baby was not with him.

“There was a pacifier. After we swiped it for forensics, we did a search,” officials said during a press conference.. “We had the blood hounds out there searching. There was no indication that the child was in the area.”

The search has made its way to Southwest Florida. Caylee Anthony is among those assisting in the search mission. She has prior experience working high-profile cases.

“We’ve had a lot of luck and seeing if we can have a little bit of luck one more time,” Anthony said.

The search team is made up of all volunteers, people who are willing to look up and down roads and dig deep into the woods, all with the hopes of finding baby Andrew. Searchers said they planned to look for him until dark.

“We’ll do the best that we can do and leave the results up to God,” a statement shared by all 30 volunteers. “He’s been good for us before, so we’re asking him again”

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know