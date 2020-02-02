Friends say woman shot over 10 times outside Fort Myers beauty salon, fights to recover

Fort Myers police continue to investigate the Saturday shooting at a beauty salon along Fowler Street, where police learned a woman was shot after an officer shot a gunman. Police say the gunshot victim is the wife of the shooter.

Sunday, we spoke to friends of the woman shot outside Mahogany’s Beauty Salon in Fort Myers. They say she is the owner, and her husband shot her more than 10 times. She is now fighting to recover from her injuries.

The husband fired at the first responding police officer at the scene and was struck by the officer’s returning fire.

A close friend of the woman said she is in rough shape, but she’ll be able to make it. The friend says she’s not sure about the husband, but he is alive.

”I just hope that she’ll be okay, and that she’ll be back home soon, and she can get past this,” Debbie Parramore said.

Parramore says her good friend was shot more than ten times by her husband before police struck him down.

”I felt sick to my stomach,” Parramore said. “I know that’s her hair salon. She owns that salon.”

Surveillance video looks to have captured the moment a shooter falls to the ground near the salon. Investigators surrounded the beauty salon for hours, and salon customers tried to piece together what happened after bullets went flying

“Her sister just told me that she is in the hospital,” Parramore said. “She was involved, and I just told her to tell that I’m so sorry and tell her I love her.”

Parramore has lived across from the woman and her husband for years.

”She had filed for divorce,” Parramore said. “But, you know, as far as we knew, we never hear anything over there.”

Customers who know the injured victim say she runs a great business.

”It’s a very warm atmosphere,” Chevon Fernandez said.

And many are still in shock over the shooting.

”This is really a good community, but we’re all going against each other instead of working together,” Fernandez said. “And what happened is senseless. It really was.”

The officer who shot the gunman wasn’t hurt, and FMPD put him on paid leave. Police have not released any of the names of those involved yet. Trust us to keep you updated on the investigation.

”At the end of the day, if we all worked together, we could stop the negativity and all this crime going on,” Fernandez said.

Meanwhile, Parramore and all the woman’s loved ones hope she recovers.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Parramore said. “Nobody does.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know