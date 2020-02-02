11 cases of coronavirus confirmed in U.S. as worldwide numbers grow

Three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in California on Sunday, including two people in San Benito County, bringing the total number of U.S. cases to 11. The first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines on Sunday

There are at least 17,205 confirmed cases worldwide, with the majority in China, the World Health Organization said. There are 361 deaths worldwide — more than the death toll of SARS — with 360 of those deaths in China.

On Friday, U.S. officials declared a public health emergency. As a result, foreign nationals who have traveled to China in the last two weeks and aren’t immediate family members of U.S. citizens or permanent residents will be temporarily banned from entering the U.S., according to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Azar also announced that anyone entering the U.S. who has been in China’s Hubei province in the last two weeks will be subject to a two-week quarantine.

On Friday, U.S. health officials issued a federal quarantine order for the 195 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. The group will remain at a military base in Southern California until mid-February, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. The government hasn’t issued such a quarantine order in over 50 years, Messonnier said.

The State Department has warned Americans to avoid all travel to China due to the “rapidly spreading” outbreak. The decision came after the WHO designated the outbreak a global public health emergency.

As of Sunday, the flu-like virus had killed at least 304 people, all of them in China, according to the WHO.

China set to open speed-built hospital

China is set to open a new hospital in the city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, BBC News reported.

Wuhan’s 1,000-bed Huoshenshan Hospital, built in just eight days, is one of two dedicated facilities being constructed to help tackle the outbreak.

2 new cases confirmed in San Benito County, California

Two new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in San Benito County, California, the county public health department said.

Health officials told CBS San Francisco the new two people were a husband and wife have also tested positive for the illness. Of more concern was that health officials said the husband, who had recently returned from Wuhan, had infected his wife with the disease.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely to protect the health of San Benito County residents and limit the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, San Benito County Health Officer. “We are working closely with Bay Area health officials, local health care providers and community partners.”

CBS News has obtained 11-page TSA document sent to airlines outlining their responsibilities

CBS News has obtained the 11-page document the TSA gave to airlines to outline how to carry out the U.S. federal government’s travel restrictions. “As partners in ensuring the highest level of aviation security, we must continue to work together,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske wrote in the two-page cover letter.

The TSA instructed airlines not allow “alien persons” — foreign nationals lacking permanent resident or a handful of other exempted immigration statuses — to board a flight to the United States if the person has been to mainland China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau, in the last 14 days. The order does not apply to U.S. citizens with a U.S. passport, permanent residents, crewmembers and a handful of other exempted foreign nationals.

For airlines flying into the U.S. from an international destination with a U.S. Citizen (or other allowed person) who has visited or passed through mainland China in the last 14 days, the airline “must ensure person only travels to the United States on a flight to” New York-JFK, Chicago O’Hare, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, Los Angeles International, San Francisco International, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, DFW in Dallas, DTW Detroit, Newark Airport and Washington Dulles were added.

Crew members are exempt from that requirement.

Airlines “must question each passenger” to determine whether the individual has traveled to mainland China. If the airline cannot determine if the passenger visited China they are instructed to “examine the individuals passport for entry and/or exit stamp” or “examine the individual’s Passenger Name Record” (PNR).

Airline sources tell CBS News they worry the order could create a logistical nightmare trying to get affected flyers for an international destination to one of those select airports. Sources also bristled at the decision to require the airlines to search flyers passports.

Additionally, some sources pointed out that if the passenger flew from China to another country on an airline and then to the U.S. on a different airline, their previous flight history may not be searchable by the airline.

