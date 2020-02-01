Woman accused of breaching Mar-a-Lago security checkpoints

A mid-morning police pursuit in Palm Beach led to a driver breaching two security checkpoints outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort, resulting in a safety scare for law enforcement officers and shots fired at the vehicle, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

President Trump was not at the resort at the time of the incident, though he arrived in West Palm Beach later that night.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the woman in the car was not struck by bullets and was arrested a short time later. He added that the incident was not terrorist-related.

“This is not a terrorist thing,” he said. “This is somebody that obviously was impaired somehow and is driving very recklessly and endangering not only the public but the law enforcement officers that were there.”

Bradshaw said the incident began at The Breakers Hotel around 11:40 a.m. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper working security detail received a report of a woman, Hannah Roemhild, 30, acting erratically, dancing on top of a car.

When the trooper arrived to talk to the woman, she was in her car and apparently did not see him. She drove off. The trooper followed.

Investigators say the pursuit touched speeds of up to 70 miles per hour on A1A, heading south. That’s in the direction of Mar-a-Lago. That’s where the woman ran into the checkpoints on the roadway.

Bradshaw said the woman nearly hit deputies and agents stationed at the checkpoints on A1A. He said they had no choice but to fire their weapons.

“The deputies and Secret Service agents who were there moved out of the way just in time,” Bradshaw said. “The deputies and Secret Service opened fire on the vehicle.”

The woman drove away uninjured and was arrested a short time later at a nearby motel after a license plate tracker confirmed the plate on her car.

“The driver jumped out and was trying to flee to a room,” Bradshaw said. “The trooper did a great job and tackled her and took her into custody there.”

Investigators say Roemhild will face charges of assault on a federal officer and deadly assault on two deputies in addition to likely traffic charges. Deputies are in the processing of securing a search warrant to search her car and motel room.

“We will not be speculating in the regards to the suspect’s motives or intentions,” said George Piro, Special Agent of Charge, FBI Miami.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Roemhild does not have a criminal history.

Author: CAREY CODD, CBS Miami

