Volunteer fair held to spark community service in SWFL

Agencies that work to serve the Southwest Florida community are getting some new helpers to keep their operations running.

United Way’s volunteer fair at the Lakes Regional Library in south Fort Myers hosted more than 20 organizations working to sign up new volunteers Saturday.

Nearly 200 people went to the volunteer fair to learn more about local opportunities.

Representatives from United Way say it’s all about encouraging more people to help their community.

“I think volunteering is good for your soul,” said volunteer Kim Berghs, the center manager at United Way. “I think that we are in a community where we should give back, every one of us. We’re called to action by our foremothers, our forefathers.”

For more information about the United Way’s initiative, visit the organization’s website.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

