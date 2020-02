Fowler Street shut down, blocked off with crime scene tape

A portion of Fowler Street has been shut down Saturday afternoon and blocked off with crime scene tape.

There is currently a large police presence in the area of 3440 Fowler Street.

If you are on the road, please avoid the area.

We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know