Celebration of life honors Fort Myers woman and her dog killed in hit-and-run

Family, friends and community members gathered at Tropical Lodge 56 F&AM in south Fort Myers Saturday to honor Kate Johnson of Fort Myers and her dog, Diva, killed in a hit-and-run recently.

Johnson’s boyfriend, Phish Ross organized the ceremony at the Masonic lodge. He told us the celebration of life wasn’t easy, but he lodge was filled with people who described Johnson as a kind and beautiful woman.

“It’s devastating, and it’s painful,” Ross said. “Just knowing that she touched so many people with her kind and generous heart.”

Johnson, a dog groomer and business owner, and her dog were hit by a car along McGrgeor Boulevard in south Fort Myers, and the driver of the car never stopped.

Investigators continue to search for suspect Rosalia Tejeda Diaz.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can call FHP at 239-938-1800 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know