Two people are in custody following the incident at Mar-a-Lago

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office:

“FHP was in pursuit of a black SUV. The black SUV was headed towards two security checkpoints at Mar-A-Lago, in the Town of Palm Beach. The SUV breached both security checkpoints heading towards the main entrance. Officials (still trying to determine) discharged their firearms at the vehicle. The vehicle fled while being pursued by FHP and PBSO helicopter. The vehicle has NOW been located and two individuals are currently in custody.”

First lady Melania Trump is at the White House and is scheduled to travel with President Trump to Mar-a-Lago later this afternoon, according to White House guidance.

They were due to depart the White House at 4 p.m. ET.

It’s not clear if the incident will affect the schedule.

