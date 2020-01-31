The Great Naples Duck Race and Water Safety Festival 2020

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four in Florida, but the NCH Safe and Healthy Kids Coalition is working to make sure that doesn’t happen here in Southwest Florida.

This weekend they are hosting the Great Naples Duck Race at Sun N’ Fun Lagoon in Naples.

NCH Safe and Healthy Kids Coalition’s executive director, Paula DiGrigoli and Heather Mazurkiewicz with North Collier Fire Rescue spoke to WINK News about the event and to raise awareness about the dangers our kids face when near the water.

For more information and to participate in the duck race you can visit the Great Naples Duck Race website here.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

