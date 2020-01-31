Struggling with that new hobby? There’s a class for that!

Many of us learn by doing and tackling a new hobby, home improvement project, even new gadgets can be intimidating.

That’s why some stores offer free classes to those like Shirley Winfield who want to get their hands dirty.

“I watch YouTube videos, but I feel like if I’m right in front of it, it would be a lot easier,” Winfield said.

She attended her first class at Home Depot to learn how to tile a backsplash.

“I think it’s great, and especially, as a woman, a lot of times we don’t tackle projects,” Winfield said.

The Home Depot offers other classes too, like drywall repair and even string art for kids.

Instructor Bill Allman says they cater classes to the needs of the attendants and they generally last an hour or so.

If you prefer to shop at Lowe’s Home Improvement, they also offer classes.

For people who enjoy the outdoors, Bass Pro Shop has free classes related to boating, fishing and even archery for kids.

If you recently bought an iPhone, Apple will teach you how to edit videos, take better pictures and more at their store.

Want to update your look? Sephora offers mini makeup tutorials, like how to do your brows or find the best lip color for your complexion.

Reporter: Allison Gormly

Writer: Briana Harvath

