State troopers responding to Charlotte County fatal crash along US-41, Tribune Blvd

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash along US-41 in Charlotte County Friday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are responding to the scene along the 12000 block of US-41 in northbound lanes near the intersection with Tribune Boulevard. The scene is south of the US-41 intersection with Tuckers Grade.

Northbound lanes of US-41 are blocked at the crash scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Writer: WINK News

