Setting up your emergency information on your phone could save your life

There’s a good chance you haven’t set up the feature on your phone that could help first responders save your life.

It’s the Medical identification information they can get even if your phone is locked.

You can add information like blood type, height, weight, and emergency contacts.

Cape Coral Police tell us in instances like bad crashes, the tool is extremely helpful.

“At a crash scene, everything goes flying in the car. The dynamics of the crash change where the person’s phone might be inside of the car or outside if the windows have been rolled down… So if we could actually find their phone it helps because we may not be able to find their ID. So this will give us a tool to help find who this person is and let the family know,” said Master Sergeant at Cape Coral Police Department, Patrick O’Grady.

To set up the emergency information feature just follow the following steps:

How to set up your Medical ID

Open the Health app and tap the Summary tab. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Under Medical Details, tap Medical ID. Tap Edit in the upper-right corner. To make your Medical ID available from the Lock screen on your iPhone, turn on Show When Locked. In an emergency, this gives information to people who want to help. Enter health information like your date of birth, allergies, and blood type. Tap Done. For more information on setting up your emergency information feature on Apple devices, click here. For more information on setting up your emergency information feature on Android devices, click here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

