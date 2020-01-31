Restaurant owner tracks down customer who accidentally leaves $5,000 tip

If you were ever to own a restaurant and noticed a customer left a $5,000 tip, what would you do? Well, that is exactly what happened to one restaurant owner in Oregon.

David House meant to leave a $5 tip at San Felipe Taqueria in Portland Oregon, but later noticed it took $5,000 from his bank account.

When he went to his bank to try and figure out what was going on, the restaurant owner was already trying to track him down and give it back.

“Just thinking this could about it that this could happen to anyone, you know? And to be able to close it, to find him, to make a new friend, new customer, it was great,” said San Felipe Taqueria owner, Oniel Ortiz.

That restaurant owner did not just give House that tip back, he also bought him a beer.

House says that kind of honesty and integrity really brightened his spirit, and have more trust in others.

