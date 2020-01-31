Organizers say Charlotte Harbor Regatta will sail rain or shine

Rain or shine, boats will sail in Charlotte County this weekend. That’s the word from organizers of an annual nonprofit’s event, and boats are already in the water Friday.

Charlotte County hopes to attract more people to the area with the annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Erika Jackson, who looks at what organizers expect for this year’s regatta.

Reporter: Erika Jackson



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know